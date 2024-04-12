Customized Cancer Treatments Accelerate Healing and Improve Results

Despite the significant advancements in cancer research and treatment, cancer remains a leading cause of death among children in the U.S. and globally. In fact, cancer diagnoses among those under 50 have increased by 80% worldwide in the past 30 years, highlighting the urgent need for more effective treatment options.

Standard cancer treatments can often prove ineffective, leading to uncertain outcomes for patients. However, a personalized guide using drug sensitivity testing is being developed to tailor treatments for cancer patients, known as functional precision medicine. This innovative approach matches patients with FDA-approved treatment options based on individual responses to specific drugs, ultimately improving outcomes for patients.

Unlike traditional precision medicine, which focuses solely on DNA mutations, functional precision medicine involves testing over 100 drugs on a patient’s cancer cells to find the most effective treatment. Clinical trial results have been promising, with 83% of childhood cancer patients benefiting from treatments guided by functional precision medicine.

Not only does functional precision medicine offer personalized treatment options, but it also boasts a fast turnaround time of less than two weeks for providing treatment recommendations to patients. Additionally, artificial intelligence is being incorporated into this approach to better match patients with treatments based on their unique characteristics.

Currently, two clinical trials are underway to expand personalized cancer treatment options for adults and children with resistant cancers. With the potential to revolutionize cancer care, functional precision medicine offers new hope for patients facing this devastating disease. Stay tuned for updates on the progress of these groundbreaking clinical trials on Dodo Finance.