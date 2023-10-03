Dodo Finance: Stats Reveal High Usage of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine to Treat COVID-19

Title: Study Shows Misinformation Fuels Use of Non-Evidence-Based COVID-19 Treatments

Introduction:

A recent study conducted in the United States has shed light on the concerning trend of individuals resorting to non-evidence-based treatments for COVID-19 due to misinformation. The study, which surveyed over 13,450 adults across the country, delved into the beliefs and behaviors of those who endorsed vaccine-related misinformation and exhibited a deep distrust in medical professionals and hospitals.

Findings:

The study revealed that 1 in 20 individuals who contracted COVID-19 opted for treatments not supported by scientific evidence. Remarkably, 6% of the survey participants reported using either ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine as a remedy for their infection.

Concern Over FDA Guidelines:

Despite medical experts and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explicitly denouncing the usage of these medications for COVID-19 treatment, the study highlighted that the number of prescriptions increased during the initial year of the pandemic. This concerning trend suggests that misinformation plays a significant role in shaping individuals’ treatment decisions.

Trust in Sources:

A key factor influencing the use of non-evidence-based treatments was individuals’ trust in different sources of information. Respondents who expressed trust in social media platforms and former President Donald Trump were found to be more likely to have taken ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine. Conversely, those who relied on physicians and hospitals were less likely to resort to such treatments.

Demographic Patterns:

Certain demographic patterns were identified among those who opted for non-evidence-based treatments. The study found that males, individuals with a college degree, people with higher income levels, and Hispanic individuals were more likely to have taken these potentially ineffective and toxic treatments. In contrast, older individuals aged 65 years and above were found to be less likely to utilize such treatments.

Implications:

The implications of this study are twofold. Firstly, misinformation not only leads to avoidance of health-promoting behaviors such as vaccination but also contributes to the use of ineffective and possibly harmful treatments. Secondly, the study’s findings underscore the urgent need to combat vaccine-related misinformation and enhance public awareness of evidence-based medical interventions.

Conclusion:

The study’s results serve as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by misinformation surrounding COVID-19 treatments. Addressing vaccine-related falsehoods and promoting accurate information from trusted sources is crucial in safeguarding public health and ensuring that individuals make informed decisions regarding their health. By disseminating accurate information, we can work towards minimizing the use of non-evidence-based treatments and fostering a healthier society amidst the ongoing pandemic.

“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”