Taiwan grounded dozens of fighter jets after crash

The Taiwan Air Force is currently grounding all Mirage 2000 fighter jets after one of these planes crashed earlier today. It is the second Taiwanese fighter jet to crash in three months.

The French-made plane crashed during a training session last night, according to the island’s air force. The pilot reported technical difficulties but was unable to return to the Chihhang military base. The pilot survived the incident. He was able to leave the fighter plane with his ejection seat and was rescued by a helicopter.

An Air Force spokesman said all planes will remain grounded during the investigation. Taiwan has operated Mirage 2000s since 1997. Six of the sixty aircraft delivered crashed.

F-16 also crashed

Taiwan has recently had to deal with more fighter jet failures. In January, a pilot was killed in the crash of an F-16 fighter jet. The Taiwanese have 140 F-16s in service and have ordered more than 60 more. At the end of 2020, another plane also disappeared from radar.

Taiwan’s air force is known to be well trained. However, the country faces intimidation from China, which views democratic Taiwan as a renegade province. China is also trying to disrupt Taiwan’s military supply.

Chinese fighter jets regularly penetrate or approach Taiwan’s “air defense space”. It happened two weeks ago again and today Chinese planes have flown over this area. Some experts believe China is doing this to weaken the Taiwan Air Force.

