Power supply to Chernobyl nuclear power plant restored, staff still incarcerated

On March 11, a new diesel arrived with which the emergency generators could continue to operate. In addition, Russia said it was possible to connect power cables from Belarus, not far from Chernobyl, to the plant.

The Chernobyl reactors are not working, but they still need to be dismantled. In addition, the exploded reactor still contains radioactive residues that must be disposed of. “These are extremely dangerous and hot substances,” said nuclear physicist Wim Turkenburg.

The work is carried out by a total of 211 people. They have been stuck at the scene since February 23, says the IAEA† Director Rafael Grossi is very concerned about this. To ensure safety, teams must be regularly rested and able to rotate, according to Grossi.

According to the IAEA, staff are no longer carrying out repair and maintenance work on “security-related equipment”, in part due to physical and mental exhaustion from being trapped for so long. The IAEA cannot communicate directly with the personnel of the nuclear power plants, but is in contact with executives who are not on site.

