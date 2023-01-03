Sweden began hunting the wolf “The largest population in modern times” | Abroad

Sweden launched a major wolf hunt on Monday. Of the 460 currently living in the country, hunters will be allowed to kill 75 over the next month. Animal rights activists are protesting the move, saying it endangers the animal’s survival.

The British newspaper The Guardian followed on Monday 200 hunters who started hunting with dogs. It is the biggest wolf hunt in Sweden since the reintroduction of hunting permits for the animals in 2010. From midnight until sunset, hunters will roam the forests across Sweden over the next month.

“Hunting is absolutely necessary to curb the increase in wolf numbers,” Gunnar Glöersen of the Swedish Hunting Association told the Swedish newspaper. SVT. “The wolf population is the largest we’ve had in modern times.”