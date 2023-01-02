The EP begins a procedure to lift the immunity of two parliamentarians

APE

ONS News• today, 17:31

The European Parliament is launching an emergency procedure to lift the parliamentary immunity of two MEPs. This is done at the request of Belgian justice, which is investigating the corruption scandal in the European Parliament. The objective is for the emergency procedure to be closed by February 13 at the latest.

“From the very beginning, the European Parliament has done everything possible to help with the investigation, and we will do everything possible to prevent impunity,” said EP President Roberta Metsola. “Officials will find this parliament on the side of the law. Corruption doesn’t have to pay, and we will do everything we can to fight corruption.”

The names of the two politicians are not mentioned by Metsola but are believed to be Belgian Marc Tarabella and Italian Andrea Cozzolino. Both are members of the Social Democratic Group in the European Parliament.

Speed

After the case came to light last month and EP vice-president Eva Kaili was arrested, Tarabella’s house has already been raided. He then denied receiving any money or gifts. Cozzolino has previously said he has never been involved in corruption cases and is available for the Belgian investigating judge.

With the announcement of the President of the EP, a first step has been taken towards the lifting of the parliamentary immunity of the two MEPs. On January 16, the request will be officially announced during the next plenary session of parliament. The Legal Affairs Committee then makes a recommendation, which may or may not be adopted by Parliament.

Qatar and Morocco

In the corruption case, in which Qatar and Morocco allegedly bribed MEPs and their staff to influence European decisions in their favour, there is now four people fixed.

Among them, therefore, is the Greek Social Democrat Eva Kaili, who was suspended as vice-president of the European Parliament as part of the investigation. A Belgian judge previously ruled that parliamentary immunity did not partially apply to her, as she was allegedly caught red-handed when a large amount of cash was found in her home.