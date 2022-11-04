Airspace in northern Spain was closed as a precaution on Friday morning due to a crash chinese missile . No aircraft were allowed to cross the airspace between 9:38 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. As a result, planes temporarily took off and landed from Spanish airports.

As the missile flies over Spanish territory, airspace has been closed as a precaution. This does not mean that the Spanish authorities expect the missile to crash in Spain. The authorities were on the safe side, however.

Due to the airspace closure over Spain’s Catalonia region, flights were temporarily unable to take off or land at Barcelona, ​​Reus and Tarragona airports. A spokesperson for Barcelona Airport (El Prat) confirmed the closure to NU.nl. Many flights have been delayed as a result. The airspace reopened around 10:45 a.m. The schedule is seriously disrupted.

Chinese missile expected to crash around 12:20 p.m., reports Aerospace. But it’s not quite certain yet. It can also happen earlier or much later. As a result, it is also impossible to predict where the rocket will crash.

The rocket’s flight path covers much of the Earth. The missile will fly over the United States, Portugal and Spain, Africa, the Middle East, the Atlantic and Indian oceans and southern Australia.

The missile was launched by China earlier this week spear build the last part of the Chinese space station. After delivering its payload into space, the rocket falls back to Earth. China is doing it unchecked, while Russia and the US still opt for a controlled crash.

