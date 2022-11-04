Festive Finnish PM did nothing wrong, agency says despite dozens of complaints | Abroad
An independent agency which monitors the legality of government activities concludes that it has not neglected its duties as prime minister.
Dozens of complaints were filed with the agency when footage surfaced of how Marin dances and sings with his famous friends. Critics found her party inappropriate for a head of government, but there were also many Finns who supported her. There is “no reason to suspect the prime minister of acting illegally in the performance of his duties or of neglecting his official duties”, said the oversight body’s chief Tuomas Poysti.
The Prime Minister defended herself at the time of the scandal, saying she had spent “an evening with friends” and that the recordings had been made “in a private building”. ,,I am a human. And I, too, sometimes yearn for joy, light and pleasure amid those dark clouds,” Marin said.
According to Poysti, the assessment of whether his leisure behavior is morally wrong is a matter for Parliament. He also pointed out that “political accountability is also periodically assessed during democratic elections”.
Watch the images that caused a stir in Finland and beyond in the video below:
