Festive Finnish PM did nothing wrong, agency says despite dozens of complaints | Abroad

An independent agency which monitors the legality of government activities concludes that it has not neglected its duties as prime minister.

Dozens of complaints were filed with the agency when footage surfaced of how Marin dances and sings with his famous friends. Critics found her party inappropriate for a head of government, but there were also many Finns who supported her. There is “no reason to suspect the prime minister of acting illegally in the performance of his duties or of neglecting his official duties”, said the oversight body’s chief Tuomas Poysti.