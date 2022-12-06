South African president receives backing from his own party in corruption case

APE

ONS News• yesterday, 10:42 p.m.

South African President Ramaphosa, accused of corruption, has the support of the top of his own party, the African National Congress (ANC). He is under fire in a case involving the theft of a large sum of money from his game farm.

A parliamentary commission of inquiry wrote a critical report on this subject. It emerged last week and was due to be discussed in parliament tomorrow, but has been postponed until next Tuesday.

The party leadership decided after a weekend of consultations that ANC parliamentarians would vote against a possible impeachment procedure. The ruling party has a large majority in parliament.

Anti-Corruption Law

The report says there are indications of misconduct and possible violation of the constitution by Ramaphosa. He also allegedly violated an anti-corruption law.

Earlier today, it became clear that Ramaphosa has gone to the Constitutional Court to have the report declared illegal.

Sell ​​buffalo

Ramaphosa was discredited last summer when a Zuma supporter said the president covered up a theft. A large amount of money was allegedly stolen from his game farm. The money was allegedly hidden in a sofa.

The president admitted that money was stolen, but he said it was $580,000 and not $4 million as previously reported. The huge amount would come from bison sales. The commission of inquiry indicates in the report that there is “considerable doubt” about this reading.