SMEs want more compensation for entrepreneurs • Australia opens again for students

Entrepreneurs should have more time to pay off their tax debt. This is what the association of entrepreneurs MKB-Nederland argued this morning in the Financieele Dagblad. In the OUR Radio 1 News director Leendert-Jan Visser explained the plea.

“The deal with the cabinet was as follows: as soon as the cabinet was forced to take restrictive measures, there should also be compensation for the damage suffered,” Visser said. He also wants a new tax deferral. Entrepreneurs must now start paying off their tax debt next year and have until October 2027 to do so.

He considers it logical that the compensation package that the cabinet introduced earlier is reintroduced, as restrictive measures have been taken again. “Entrepreneurs are really counting on it.

The generic support program was stopped in October because, according to the cabinet, it was no longer needed. This package included a major wage support measure, through which businesses with lost turnover could receive money to continue paying wages. Wage assistance no longer exists, but entrepreneurs can receive a contribution to fixed costs. According to Visser, this wage assistance should also be repaid.