Russian correspondent Iris de Graaf named Language State Master 2022

Ida Albertsboer

ONS News• yesterday, 1:29 p.m. •Amended yesterday, 1:39 p.m.

NOS correspondent Iris de Graaf goes on a radio show The state of the tongue named Taalstaatmeester 2022. The Russian correspondent received the award in the studio by presenter Frits Spits.

The award is for someone who has excelled in the last year due to their use of the language. The KRO-NCRV program panel commends De Graaf for his clear way of explaining. “Her language is rich, but not overloaded. Her text shows involvement, but she keeps her words neutral,” a panelist explained.

‘Tell me as simply as possible’

De Graaf is happy with the compliments. “I am always very busy with the question: who am I talking to now? For example, she imagines telling her contribution for TV to her mother, or to a friend “to whom I want to tell the story as simply as possible. The fact that it stands out and that it goes well is a great compliment to me.”

This is the sixth time that the language prize has been awarded. Besides De Graaf, Caroline van der Plas (BoerBurgerBeweging) and State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Justice and Security) were appointed. The panel is made up of writers, journalists and scientists. They pay attention to intelligibility, credibility, plain language, knowledge and enthusiasm.