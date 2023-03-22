Riots in France again due to steep increase in retirement age | Abroad

21 mrt 2023 om 21:56Update: 3 uur geleden

Riots have erupted again in France following spontaneous demonstrations against the pension reform. This happened this time in Paris, Nantes, Montpellier and Lille, among others, French media report. Police used tear gas in the capital to disperse protesters.

Monday’s protests also spiraled out of control. Nearly 300 people were arrested the following night, most of them in Paris. Opponents of the pension plans have been demonstrating for two months.

According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, more than 300 officers were injured. The authorities will mobilize around twelve thousand agents on Thursday, on the occasion of the new national day of action.

The pension plans, which provide for an increase in the retirement age and a minimum number of years of work for a full pension, are now final.

The government passed the reform last week. The pension legislation could only be repealed with the fall of the government. The two submitted motions were considered on Monday, but were not supported by a majority in parliament.

One of the motions came from the radical right of Marine Le Pen. She warned on Tuesday that President Emmanuel Macron was pushing the country to the brink of a “social explosion” with his plans.

She also said she “will not help put out a fire started by the government for the second time”, referring to the mass demonstrations of the “yellow vests” protest movement.