Weather forecast: No spring weather yet due to strong wind, clouds and rain | Interior

22 mrt 2023 om 05:28Update: 4 uur geleden

Autumnal weather continues past the astronomical onset of spring. On Wednesday, the weather will be cloudy, there is a chance of rain all day and it will also be windier than the previous days. It will be around 10 degrees.

Wednesday morning it is already cloudy. Fields of cloud are drifting in from the west and it is starting to rain in various places.

The wind picks up mainly in the west and north of the country. KNMI meteorologists expect that there may even be quite strong wind with wind force 7. This means that gusts of wind may occur at a speed of 61 kilometers per hour.

Inland, the wind decreases in strength. But there too it will remain very cloudy and it will rain in many places on Wednesday afternoon.

This also remains the case during the evening. Then the wind strength will decrease slightly in the northwest. Only at sea and on the IJsselmeer will there be a strong enough wind. It then cools to around 8 degrees and will probably rain Thursday morning as well.

