Reviving Discontinued and Unreleased Microsoft Peripherals Through Licensing – Dodo Finance

Title: Onward Brands to Revive Microsoft-Designed Computer Peripherals Under New Branding

In a strategic move, Microsoft has halted the sale of its branded computer peripherals, paving the way for Onward Brands to resurrect these products under a fresh identity. Onward Brands, the parent company of Incase, has announced plans to rebrand Microsoft-designed keyboards, mice, webcams, headsets, and speakers, giving them a new lease on life.

The rebranded products will retain the same functionalities and features that the original Microsoft-branded peripherals offered. Incase aims to reintroduce 23 Microsoft-designed products in 2024, with an expected availability in the second quarter of the year. Additionally, they will release an ergonomic keyboard that Microsoft had designed but never released.

Under the licensing agreement between Onward Brands and Microsoft, Incase will have access to the same supply chain and manufacturing components used by Microsoft. This ensures that the quality of the products remains consistent with the original designs. Microsoft will retain ownership of its designs and may explore the possibility of bringing back classic mice or keyboards in the future.

For Incase, known primarily for its backpacks, bags, and cases, this venture into computer accessories marks an expansion of its product portfolio. By filling the gap left by Microsoft’s departure from more affordable and simpler designs, Incase aims to cater to a wider consumer base seeking reliable computer peripherals.

The revival of Microsoft’s peripheral designs not only allows the company’s legacy in computer gear to continue without major investment but also signifies a commitment to sustainability. By refurbishing and rebranding these products, Onward Brands is reducing electronic waste and offering consumers a more affordable alternative.

Incase’s plans for 2024 include a comprehensive lineup of Microsoft-designed peripherals, encompassing keyboards, mice, and audio devices. With the anticipation of these popular products making a comeback, loyal fans and tech enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the excellence and innovation associated with Microsoft’s designs, now delivered under the Incase branding.

Overall, this partnership between Onward Brands and Microsoft breathes new life into computer peripherals, ensuring seamless transition and continued availability of cherished Microsoft-designed products.

