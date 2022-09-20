Referendums in occupied parts of Ukraine on Russian annexation
ONS News••Amended
The leaders of the self-declared people’s republics of Lugansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine have called referendums before the end of this week in which the population can opt for annexation by Russia. The plebiscite will take place from Friday to Monday, Russian news agencies report.
Russian-appointed leaders of the (partially) occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya in southern Ukraine are also holding a referendum this weekend.
It is already clear that the result will not be recognized by Ukraine or the international community, as the vote should not be free. The plebiscite is mostly seen as Russian propaganda.
“Russians can do whatever they want. It won’t change anything,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Koeleba said after announcing the self-proclaimed people’s republics.
Kremlin comments
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said in a response that Russia has always believed that people in the regions should decide for themselves what they want.
Earlier in the day, former President Medvedev, now deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, spoke out in favor of referendums. It would be good for the regions themselves and better enable Russia to defend the areas.
