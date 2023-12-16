Reconsidering Trump’s immigration agenda in Senate negotiations – Dodo Finance

Headline: Biden Administration’s Immigration Policy Shift Raises Concerns over Anti-Immigrant Legislation

In recent negotiations between President Biden and Republicans regarding aid for Ukraine and Israel, sweeping changes to US immigration policy have been brought to the forefront of discussions. However, these potential changes have raised concerns among experts and critics, who argue that they could be potentially destructive.

Republicans have demanded that Democrats adopt stricter US-Mexico border policies in exchange for their support on foreign aid. Surprisingly, the White House has reportedly conceded by rolling back commitments to asylum seekers and adopting a tougher stance on undocumented immigrants already in the country. These concessions echo the policies pursued by former President Trump, indicating a significant shift in what is considered politically acceptable on immigration for Republicans.

One of the proposed changes is the implementation of a new legal authority that would allow the US to rapidly expel migrants arriving at the border, similar to the controversial Trump-era Title 42 policy. Additionally, the Biden administration has expressed support for expanding expedited removal to deport undocumented immigrants who do not request asylum without a hearing. There has even been consideration given to mandating detention for migrants awaiting court dates.

While some Democrats agree that securing the border is necessary, these proposed measures go beyond that and would constitute some of the most anti-immigrant legislation seen in the past three decades. Critics argue that such policies may not effectively deter migrants from seeking safety in the US, despite the administration’s intentions.

Furthermore, the Biden administration’s consideration of these policies contradicts its promise to roll back Trump’s anti-immigrant measures. It also raises concerns about turning its back on the pledge to never send people back to danger without a fair hearing.

Additionally, experts caution that a return to Trump-era policies would not ultimately stem the influx of people seeking safety in the US. They highlight that the Title 42 policy, for example, was never effective in reducing the number of arrivals at the border. This raises doubts about the effectiveness of adopting similar measures once again.

Moreover, the administration’s consideration of raising the legal standard for credible fear of persecution, potentially leading to the expulsion of individuals with credible asylum claims, could make it even harder for people to seek asylum.

Overall, the proposed changes to US immigration policy have drawn significant attention and concern. The potential implementation of harsher border policies and a shift towards anti-immigrant legislation, in contrast to previous promises made by the Biden administration, is sparking debate about the impact it may have on both migrants and the nation as a whole.

