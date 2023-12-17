German Finance Minister convinces Órban to consider Ukraine decision – Dodo Finance

Title: German Chancellor Convinces Hungarian Prime Minister to Temporarily Exit Council Room, Initiating Historic EU Decision

Subtitle: EU Leaders Unanimously Decide to Provide Aid to Ukraine and Extend Support to Other Eastern European Countries

In a remarkable turn of events, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz successfully convinced Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Órban to temporarily exit the Council room during discussions on Ukraine, paving the way for an unprecedented historical decision. This move allowed the remaining 26 leaders to unanimously agree on a landmark resolution, highlighting the European Union’s commitment to unity and solidarity.

EU rules permit the achievement of unanimity even if one leader is absent, and Scholz clarified that this particular method should be reserved for exceptional cases only. While speaking about the incident, the German Chancellor emphasized that this was not a universal solution, but rather a strategic step taken to address Orbán’s obstruction of crucial decisions.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, expressed their confidence in the future ability to reach consensus and overcome Orbán’s position. This optimistic outlook suggests that European leaders are committed to finding common ground and pursuing cooperative solutions.

Orbán’s resistance had previously hindered the decision to provide an additional 50 billion euros of aid to Ukraine. However, with the Hungarian Prime Minister temporarily absent, the remaining EU leaders seized the opportunity to support Ukraine’s path towards stability and progress. This decision, seen as a powerful political message and a beacon of hope, signifies the EU’s unwavering commitment to its Eastern European partners.

Moreover, the unanimous resolution also extends the European Union’s support to Georgia and Moldova, further strengthening ties with these countries as they pursue their European aspirations. By providing aid and endorsing their pro-European path, the EU aims to foster stability, democracy, and economic growth in the region.

The decision’s significance reaches beyond financial support alone. It carries profound political implications by showcasing the EU’s solidarity and determination to overcome internal differences for the greater benefit of all member states. This outcome sends a strong message to the international community, emphasizing the EU’s commitment to shared values and regional cooperation.

As discussions on Ukraine and the future of Eastern European nations unfold, this historic decision serves as a reminder of the EU’s ability to forge consensus and make a resounding impact. It demonstrates that even in the face of challenges and disagreements, European leaders remain committed to cooperation and unity to benefit the entire bloc.

Through diplomatic efforts and skillful negotiations, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s intervention proved pivotal in overcoming the deadlock and offering renewed hope for the EU’s commitment to a stable and prosperous future for all its member countries.

