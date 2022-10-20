Putin’s vodka package for Berlusconi’s birthday is a violation of sanctions, says EU | Economy

The 20 bottles of vodka that former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi recently received from Russian President Vladimir Putin constitute a violation of European sanctions. That’s the view of the European Commission, which said Thursday that no exceptions will be made for gifts.

Berlusconi, who turned 86 on September 29, received a package containing 20 bottles of vodka from Putin for his birthday. The former Italian prime minister and his Forza Italia party are likely to be part of a new Italian cabinet and recently said he understands Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Berlusconi says he has good contacts with the Russian leader. In addition to the birthday present, he and Putin write “sweet letters” to each other.

But according to the European Commission, the former Italian leader did not receive his gift at all. After the Russian invasion in late February, a ban was imposed on the import of many products, including spirits such as vodka.

The Commission does not intend to act, because it is up to each Member State to decide. For the moment, it is not yet clear whether the Italian authorities will take this into account.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”