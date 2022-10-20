no longer dependent on Russian gas • Western Ukraine coal-fired power plant heavily damaged in airstrike
• Large parts of Ukraine’s power supply damaged, power outages across the country.
• The EU meets today on measures to reduce gas prices.
• The Russians expect a Ukrainian offensive on Kherson and “evacuate” the civilians, Ukraine speaks of deportations.
