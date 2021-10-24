Powerful Earthquake Shocks 6.5 Magnitude Taiwan | Abroad

The epicenter was located 22.7 kilometers south of the Eastern District of Yilan, at a depth of 66.8 kilometers. The earthquake was felt across the island. The earthquake was recorded at 1:11 p.m. local time (7:11 a.m.). A 5.4 magnitude aftershock quickly followed. According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake had a magnitude of 6.

In the capital Taipei, authorities halted metro traffic. Sirens could be heard all over town. According to a journalist from the French news agency AFP, this is the strongest earthquake of the year. The shock would have lasted about 10 seconds.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or physical damage.

Taiwan has more frequent earthquakes. The country is located on the separation of two tectonic plates. In 2018, 17 people were killed and 300 injured in a 6.4 magnitude earthquake near Hualien. The worst earthquake on record hit 7.6 in September 1999, killing around 2,400 people in the worst natural disaster in Taiwan’s history.