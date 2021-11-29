Politician Goes to Hospital with Contractions, Daughter is There an Hour Later | Abroad

Genter shared his story on social media, including photos showing the 10-minute drive to the hospital, arriving at the parking lot and the birth of his daughter an hour later at 3:04 a.m.

Genter claims she had no plans to cycle to the hospital, but “it happened”.

“My contractions weren’t too strong when we left for the hospital at 2 a.m. – although they were still two to three minutes apart and the intensity increased as we arrived,” she writes. . “I was laughing in the parking lot after one of the contractions. “

She describes on Facebook and Instagram that they have “a healthy and happy baby” who “sleeps like his father” at the time. Parliamentarian Genter shares engaging photos and thanks the doctors for this great moment.

second delivery

The heroic journey of the Green politician is not entirely new. Also in 2018, she cycled to the hospital to give birth. “My partner and I went cycling because there was not enough room in the car for people who wanted to help me,” she wrote at the time.

Even then, in his own words, the bike ride was “born out of necessity” for the politician who often called for the promotion of the bicycle as an important form of transport in the city.