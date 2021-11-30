Andersson elected Swedish Prime Minister for the second time in a week

Magdalena Andersson, despite more votes against than for her nomination, has nevertheless succeeded Stefan Löfven as Prime Minister of Sweden. EPA Image

Last week, Andersson had barely been Prime Minister for a day when the Greens, who formed a coalition with the Social Democrats, withdrew their withdrew his support. The Greens took the decision after the budget proposal of, among others, the populist right-wing Swedish Democrats party received more votes than that of the Social Democrats.

So now the Social Democrats continue as a minority government. In a new vote of confidence on Andersson’s choice as prime minister, more people voted against than for the nomination of Andersson, 54. But in the Swedish system, a prime minister does not need a majority to be elected. As long as there is no majority of votes against.

In this vote, Andersson obtained 101 votes in favor, 173 against and 75 abstentions. She can therefore be reappointed as Prime Minister in time.

Andersson is the first woman prime minister from Sweden. She succeeds her party colleague Stefan Löfven, who announced her departure earlier this month after seven years. Andersson was previously Secretary of the Treasury.