Pigeons on the pill en masse in Heerlen, the population has decreased by 20%

The municipality of Limburg has suffered for years from the nuisance of urban pigeons. Animals are omnipresent, especially on the Bongerd and the Promenade. According the regional newspaper This is why the municipality of Heerlen decided two years ago to “sustainably repel” the running birds.

Special corn kernels

The birds are fed special corn pellets during the mating season, which runs from March to the end of October. The pellets have a layer of contraceptive on them. The method was developed by Vets for City Pigeons from Hasselt, Belgium. The anti-bird pill has already been successfully used in Leuven, Brussels and Kortrijk, among other places. There was also interest in Barcelona, ​​thanks to the bird pill, the famous Sagrada Família is pooping a lot less.