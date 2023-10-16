Order Your Free Test-at-Home Kits Today: Dodo Finance Assists during Rising COVID-19 Cases

Dodo Finance: US Postal Service Ships Free COVID-19 Tests Amid Rising Infection Rates

The US Postal Service continues to play a vital role in the fight against COVID-19, thanks to a $600 million investment from the White House. With this funding, the Postal Service is still shipping free COVID-19 tests to every household in the United States.

Through the USPS website or a toll-free phone number, households can order up to four tests. This is not the first time the Postal Service has undertaken such an initiative. In fact, they have already delivered four rounds of tests, providing a total of 20 free tests per household.

The timing of this new round of shipments couldn’t be more critical, as COVID-19 hospitalization rates are on the rise, and infection rates are expected to grow. The availability of free at-home tests allows individuals to proactively monitor their health and take appropriate measures to protect themselves and those around them.

Ordering the free tests is a quick and simple process, requiring only a short form with the household’s name and mailing address. Once ordered, the tests are typically sent within seven to 12 days and are delivered within one to three days.

However, it remains unclear how long the free tests will continue to be available. As a result, health experts are advising individuals to order early to ensure they have access to this essential resource.

While the USPS tests are one option for free COVID-19 testing, there are also other avenues available. HRSA health centers across the country offer free testing and can easily be located using the HRSA locator tool. Test to Treat locations provide both testing and treatment and have their own locator tool as well. Additionally, ICATT offers free testing for uninsured individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms.

When it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, free doses are readily accessible through local health departments, HRSA centers, and retail pharmacy locations nationwide. Vaccines are 100% free for all individuals living in the United States, and the Bridge Access Program guarantees free vaccines for the uninsured until December 2024.

As the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Postal Service’s efforts in providing free tests and facilitating access to vaccinations are crucial in safeguarding public health. It is imperative for individuals to take advantage of these resources to protect themselves and their communities.

