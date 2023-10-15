Dodo Finance Research Finds Wearables Outperform Human Observation in Parkinsons Tracking

In a groundbreaking study conducted by Oxford University, digital wearable devices have been shown to be more effective than human clinical observation in tracking the progression of Parkinson’s disease. The study, which tracked over 100 metrics collected by sensors, has the potential to revolutionize the way Parkinson’s is monitored and treated.

Traditional methods of monitoring Parkinson’s rely on clinical assessments, which may not capture day-to-day changes in the progression of the disease. However, the digital wearable devices used in this study tracked a staggering 122 physiological metrics, including toe movement during a step and stride length and regularity. These metrics closely indicate the progression of Parkinson’s and can be used as a biomarker to determine the effectiveness of drugs in treating the disease.

The lead researcher emphasized that these findings are not a cure for Parkinson’s, but rather a tool that can aid scientists in determining the effectiveness of novel drugs and therapies. By tracking subtle changes in the movements of subjects with Parkinson’s, researchers can gain valuable insights into whether these treatments are slowing the progression of the disease.

The sensors utilized in the study, which are commonly found in digital watches and smartphones, include technologies like accelerometers and gyroscopes. These technologies measure a person’s movements and provide researchers with a wealth of data to analyze.

While the study has generated excitement within the medical community, it is important to note that it is not a cure for Parkinson’s. However, the lead researcher and his team are optimistic about the potential of similar sensors in tracking other illnesses, such as Alzheimer’s. They believe that these devices have the ability to enhance doctors’ abilities to make accurate diagnoses and monitor the effectiveness of treatments.

In conclusion, the study conducted by Oxford University has demonstrated that digital wearable devices can track the progression of Parkinson’s disease more effectively than human clinical observation. While this is not a cure for the disease, it is a significant development that has the potential to aid in the development of treatments. Researchers are hopeful about the possibilities of using similar sensors to track other illnesses and improve medical diagnoses.

