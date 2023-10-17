Dodo Finance: Health Officials Alert Omaha Residents of Rare Rabies Case

Title: Concerns Arise as Raccoon Variant of Rabies Detected in Omaha

OMAHA, NE – In an alarming development, a dead kitten in the Omaha metro area has tested positive for a raccoon variant of rabies. The presence of this rarely found variant outside of the Appalachian Region has sparked concerns among local authorities and pet owners alike.

While rabies cases in Douglas County are typically linked to bats, the discovery of the raccoon variant raises the risk of transmission to domestic animals. As a result, officials have designated a 3-mile radius within the boundaries of F and Fort Streets from 72nd east to the Missouri River as the target area for pet vaccination and supervision.

A comprehensive plan has been put in place to halt the spread of the raccoon variant of rabies. This multi-faceted approach, expected to last several weeks, involves testing, trapping, and vaccinating raccoons with the support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Efforts to contain the situation may expand as more information is gathered and the situation develops. Authorities urge residents to report any unusual behavior in animals, such as aggression, excessive fear, or excessive drooling, to the Nebraska Humane Society.

The ultimate goal is to prevent the establishment of the raccoon variant of rabies in Douglas County. This particular strain has proven to be a costly and challenging issue for communities on the East Coast, highlighting the urgency of effective preventive measures.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”