Opposition leader Navalny isolated in a “concrete niche”

Correspondent Geert Groot Koerkamp:

“Navalny announced his temporary transfer to solitary confinement via social networks, but he himself does not have access to the Internet in the penal colony. These kinds of messages go through his lawyer or his family, to whom the detainees are sometimes allowed to Navalny wants to show that he is anything but a broken man, even though he has been imprisoned for a year and a half and will be in prison for years to come.

It is highly likely that Navalny is isolated because of the union he claims to have formed. Mobilizing others is a bold move for a prisoner. The prison management wants to appease this incarceration and temper the ardor of the co-detainees.

Information about the situation in Russian prison camps is slowly coming out. In recent years, more and more cases of torture have been reported. These reports were not specifically about IK-6 where Navalny is now imprisoned. But there are indications that torture is quite widespread, although there are local differences and it also depends on the leadership of the penal colony.”