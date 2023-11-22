OpenAIs Announcement of New Products Continues – Dodo Finance

Former OpenAI president, Greg Brockman, is providing updates on OpenAI products on a new platform, X, despite no longer working for the company. One of the most recent updates shared by Brockman is about ChatGPT’s voice narration feature, which has now been made available to all users.

Initially, the voice feature for ChatGPT was introduced in September but was only accessible to premium subscribers. However, OpenAI has decided to extend this functionality to all users of their popular chatbot. This update allows users to experiment with ChatGPT’s voice narration feature, enhancing their interactive experience.

The voice feature is made possible through a remarkable text-to-speech model, capable of generating human-like voices from text and a few seconds of sampled speech. OpenAI collaborated with skilled voice actors to create five distinct voices for this feature, ensuring diversity and variety for users.

To convert verbal utterances into text, OpenAI employs the Whisper speech recognition system, which is an open-source technology. This system effectively transcribes all spoken language into text, enabling seamless communication via ChatGPT.

To activate the voice feature, users can easily navigate to the settings menu within the ChatGPT app on Android or iOS devices. By simply tapping the “headphones” icon, individuals can now experience the power of this transformative voice narration feature firsthand.

As for the future of OpenAI, uncertainties loom. Questions about the status of key figures like Greg Brockman and former CEO Sam Altman persist. With Brockman sharing updates independently, it remains unclear how this will impact OpenAI’s direction and if other executives will follow suit.

Even amidst these uncertainties, OpenAI continues to push the boundaries of artificial intelligence and provide innovative features like ChatGPT’s voice narration. It remains a company to watch as it navigates its path forward in the rapidly growing field of AI technology.

