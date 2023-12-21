Ohio State Secures Top Recruit Jeremiah Smith in a 5-star Commitment

Ohio State Secures Commitment from Top-Ranked Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith

In an exciting turn of events for Ohio State’s football program, they announced the signing of Jeremiah Smith, the top-ranked player in the country and a five-star wide receiver. Smith confirmed his commitment to Ohio State and revealed that he would officially sign with the team on Wednesday.

Despite the initial anticipation, Smith did not sign his letter of intent until later in the day. However, that didn’t dampen the excitement for Ohio State, as they promptly announced in the evening that Smith was officially part of their recruiting class.

Hailing from Florida, Smith has been verbally committed to Ohio State since December of 2022. The Buckeyes are renowned for their history of successful wide receivers, and Smith aims to add to that legacy with his exceptional talent and skills.

Ohio State’s recruiting efforts have taken on added importance in recent years due to their fierce rivalry with Michigan. Their rival has managed to clinch the last three Big Ten titles, creating a sense of urgency for Ohio State to surpass them with a strong incoming recruiting class.

According to Rivals, Ohio State currently boasts the No. 3 recruiting class in the country. This impressive ranking is bolstered by the inclusion of three five-star recruits, including Smith. The Buckeyes’ recruiting success is a testament to their ability to attract top talent and maintain their position among the nation’s elite programs.

While Ohio State celebrated their acquisition of Smith, they also experienced a setback. Earlier in the day, the team lost another highly rated wide receiver, Jeremiah McClellan, who announced his commitment to Oregon. Nevertheless, with Smith’s addition, the Buckeyes remain determined to build a formidable squad to regain their dominance in the Big Ten and beyond.

As Ohio State fans eagerly await the start of the upcoming season, the addition of Jeremiah Smith brings hope and excitement. His commitment not only strengthens the team’s roster but also highlights the university’s ability to recruit and develop top-tier talent. Time will tell if Smith’s skills will be the missing piece to the puzzle for Ohio State in their pursuit of a Big Ten championship and beyond.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”