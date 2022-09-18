Not unique: the European Commission freezes 7.5 billion euros in subsidies to Hungary

This is the first time that the Commission has used a new rule of law mechanism linked to the EU budget. EU Member States must approve the Commission’s proposal. A qualified majority is sufficient for this, which means that the sanction cannot be stopped by Poland, which in the past has often overthrown Hungary.

“Finally bite instead of bark”

“This step is unique. Thanks to the new rule of law test, which has been introduced since 2021, the European Commission can finally bite the bullet instead of just barking at countries that do not respect the rules of democracy and the rule of law,” says political journalist Fons Lambie.