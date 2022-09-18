Biden arrives in London, one million visitors expected

“It’s hard to say exactly how many people will travel, but we expect a potential of one million people,” TfL boss Andy Byford told Britain’s PA news agency.

“Extremely busy times”

Chairman Peter Hendy of UK rail manager Network Rail warns of extremely busy trains. “This is the biggest public transport commitment since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. We are working closely with all rail operators.”

About 250 additional trains will be deployed tomorrow, including some night trains. All planned works across England that would require motorway closures have been suspended to reduce the risk of traffic congestion.