Biden arrives in London, one million visitors expected
“It’s hard to say exactly how many people will travel, but we expect a potential of one million people,” TfL boss Andy Byford told Britain’s PA news agency.
“Extremely busy times”
Chairman Peter Hendy of UK rail manager Network Rail warns of extremely busy trains. “This is the biggest public transport commitment since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. We are working closely with all rail operators.”
About 250 additional trains will be deployed tomorrow, including some night trains. All planned works across England that would require motorway closures have been suspended to reduce the risk of traffic congestion.
US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have already arrived in the UK. The presidential government plane landed at London Stansted Airport last night, journalists accompanying it reported.
Say goodbye to the coffin
The Bidens will travel to Westminster Hall today to bid farewell to Elizabeth’s coffin, then attend a reception at Buckingham Palace. According to the White House, Biden will return to the United States tomorrow and speak at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.
Biden will also meet new British Prime Minister Liz Truss in New York on Wednesday. The meeting was previously scheduled for Sunday at Truss’ official residence on London’s Downing Street, but was postponed for unknown reasons.
