New York Attorney: Trump Organization Fraud Pattern | Abroad

New York prosecutors accuse former President Donald Trump’s real estate company and his family of “fraudulent and deceptive” practices. According to Attorney General Letitia James, the Trump Organization has repeatedly engaged in the manipulation of property valuations for tax and insurance purposes.











The New York Times reports this based on court documents. Prosecutors say the company made misleading statements to lenders, insurers and the IRS about the value of six Trump properties, including golf clubs and well-known buildings such as Trump Tower in New York. Also about the “Trump brand” would have been lied. In this way, the Trump Organization may have been trying to paint a much more favorable picture of Trump’s wealth, James said.

James has been investigating the former president’s business interests for two years and previously sued him and his children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. in the case. Trump said the investigation was politically motivated. He asks for the investigation to be stopped. The Trump Organization and Trump’s children also oppose the subpoena.

Junior Trump, 45, leads the Trump Organization with his brother Eric. He had already been questioned in October in the civil case, according to the New York Times. Separately, a criminal case is still pending regarding tax evasion by The Trump Organization, which has not yet been brought to court.