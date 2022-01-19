Trump lawyer Giuliani subpoenaed in Capitol storming probe

Former President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has been subpoenaed in the investigation into the storming of the Capitol in January of last year. The committee responsible for investigating the events on behalf of the House of Representatives wants to hear it on February 8. Two other Trump attorneys, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, and a political adviser were also summoned.

The commission says they were spreading false theories about voter fraud, trying to change election results or being in direct contact with Trump about the attempt to stop the vote count.

In the days following the November 2020 election, Trump’s legal team filed dozens of lawsuits alleging large-scale fraud. The judges in the various cases disagreed, even senior Trump administration officials called it a lie.

Free the Kraken

Powell, Giuliani and Ellis spoke at a Trump press conference on Nov. 19, just days after the election. They vowed to take Biden’s winnings. Powell then said: “I will release the Kraken“, “I’ll take out the Kraken”. This is a famous quote from the movie Clash of the Titans, which refers to a mythological sea monster that goes on a rampage and causes chaos.

By releasing election documents, she wanted to show that Biden had fraudulently snatched victory. Once made public, some allegations were found to be unsupported by evidence. Other allegations did not hold up in court.

“Political Theater”

A judge ruled on Giuliani in June that he shared patently false and misleading information about voter fraud. His attorney’s license in New York was later revoked. Giuliani’s attorney now says the subpoena is “political theater” and there is nothing his client can testify about in the House of Representatives.

The committee already received permission from the judge in November to view White House documents surrounding the storming. This includes phone records, visitor logs, handwritten notes, and confidential conversations with employees. The commission plans to submit an interim report on the storming this summer and a final report in the fall.