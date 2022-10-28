New Twitter boss Elon Musk fires top executive who played key role in Trump ban | instagram

$44 billionElon Musk took over Twitter on Thursday night. Immediately after the $44 billion acquisition was completed, the billionaire fired current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Hours later, Musk wrote on Twitter that “the bird has been released.”

According The New York Times At least four members of Twitter’s senior management lost their jobs immediately after the takeover. In addition to Agrawal, sources say Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, General Counsel Sean Edgett and senior legal boss Vijaya Gadde, who played key roles in the decision to permanently ban Donald Trump from the platform. . At least one of those fired high-ranking employees has reportedly been physically kicked out of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, sources say.

Tesla CEO Musk had promised to complete the rocky Twitter buyout by today, after trying to back out of the takeover earlier this year. On Wednesday, Musk was at the social media headquarters and shared photos of it on Twitter. On his Twitter account, Musk was already called “chief Twitter’.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

welcome trump

Musk wants to make Twitter part of a so-called “everything app.” A multi-purpose app is an app that offers users so many different services that they don’t really want to access other apps. A good example of such an application is the Chinese WeChat. This app is actually a chat app as the name suggests but users can also buy and play games in this app. In the West, there is no comparable application. Facebook’s mother, Meta, has been trying for some time to turn Facebook or Instagram into such an app, but they’ve never been successful. In the meantime, this company no longer seems to have set itself the goal of having an all-in-one application.

Musk wants Twitter to be a “warm and welcoming” social media platform for everyone. He also states that Twitter should be “the world’s most respected media platform for advertisers.” The world’s richest man has previously indicated that he wants to make Twitter a bastion of free speech, a sanctuary for equally unwelcome opinions. For example, exiled former President Donald Trump would also be allowed to return to the platform.

The Tesla CEO said there is currently a great danger that social media will fragment into far-right and far-left “echo rooms”, causing more hatred and division in society. Musk writes that the mainstream media, in a “relentless pursuit of clicks”, has given too much attention to these polarized extremes because they think they can make money off of them. But because of that, the opportunity for dialogue was lost, Musk said.

Musk was at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday to discuss the acquisition. According to the Bloomberg news agency, he said he had no plans to cut three-quarters of staff, as media have previously reported. Around 7,500 people work on Twitter. Musk would also visit Twitter on Friday.

Court case

Musk announced in April that he wanted to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but later wanted to get rid of that deal. Twitter then filed a complaint for the sale to continue. Eventually, the richest person in the world changed his mind again and said he wanted to buy the courier service for the agreed amount. The judge had already suspended the trial until October 28 (today) because Musk expected to be able to buy Twitter that day.

Musk says he and other investors are “clearly paying too much” for Twitter. The Tesla founder is also “enthusiastic” about buying the social media, which he says “has kinda dragged on for a long time, but has incredible potential.”

Join the conversation

You can answer at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do it because we want to have a conversation with people who stand up for what they say and put their name to it too. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking “Login” at the top right of our site.