On Tuesday August 16, employees of the Surinamese Police Motor Watch Service (MSD) collected six driver’s licenses from motorists during various traffic checks in Paramaribo.

During these traffic checks, road users used the new speedometers, in which the government has invested.

Motorists were issued a ticket for violating the speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour or more. The collected driving licenses have now been sent to the prosecution for further processing.

Suriname Police writing“The police call on road users to respect the speed limit on public roads. If you do not respect the stipulations, serious measures will be taken against you. Consider not only your safety, but also that of your fellow riders and other road users. This allows us to avoid a lot of suffering and misery.



