An Apple AirTag helped US police solve multiple baggage thefts at a Florida airport, reports The New York Times . He led the police to the home of a porter. There, the police found more than 16,000 dollars (15,900 euros) in stolen property.

By our technical writers

A passenger had checked into Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida on July 14, but was unable to find her luggage upon arrival. The passenger had equipped her suitcase with an Apple AirTag, a device slightly larger than a 2 euro coin and which constantly transmits Bluetooth signals.

Each iPhone can pick up the Bluetooth signal from any AirTag and then send a notification with its location to the owner. So, two weeks later, the passenger received a notification that her AirTag had been registered in a city near the airport. The passenger shared this information with the police.

By comparing the residential addresses of the airport baggage handlers with the location of the AirTag, a suspect quickly emerged. On August 4, the police received a report on the suspect. He was caught opening luggage. After a report of theft of luggage over fifteen thousand dollars was also received on August 9, the police took action.