Namibian relatives find recognition of German genocide insufficient

recent recognition Because of Germany, which the country carried out mass killings in the former colony of Namibia at the start of the last century, relatives do not go far enough. Representatives of the two affected populations rejected the agreement between the German and Namibian governments on this issue, arguing that the 1.1 billion euros that the Germans will make available over the next 30 years are insufficient.

Between 1904 and 1908, German colonial forces murdered tens of thousands of people in Namibia, leaving 80 percent of the Herero and Nama minority expelled or exterminated. Germany and Namibia negotiated for six years the German recognition of the genocide. Representatives of the two minority groups were also present.

A council of leaders Herero and Nama now write in a statement that they are involved in the negotiations too late to properly consult their supporters. The council is still satisfied with the recognition of the genocide by Germany, but believes that the reparations should be renegotiated.

The German government is categorically making the 1.1 billion euros available not as compensation, but as a contribution to the development of the African country. According to leaders Herero and Nama, the amount is “reprehensible, unacceptable and an insult to our very existence”. They ask for the postponement of the ceremony scheduled for the signing of the agreement between the two countries.

The Namibian government says it is surprised at the position of the council of leaders Herero and Nama. “The council was involved in the whole negotiation process,” the government negotiator told German news agency DPA. The negotiator does not yet know how this will continue. “We need to rethink the negotiations. I think Germany was aware of the divisions in this country.”