Mother saves 5-year-old son from cougar clutches in US
The cougar dragged the boy over 40 meters into the front yard, where his mother saw what was happening. “She ran out of the house and hit the cougar with her bare hands, after which the cougar released the boy,” a spokesperson for the California Department of Wildlife said.
Cougar shot
The boy has several head and chest injuries and is hospitalized, but his condition is stable. “His mother really saved his life,” the spokesperson said.
After the report arrived, an agent was immediately dispatched to the house. He found the puma in the bushes. “He killed him instantly to ensure public safety. After the DNA tests were done, it turned out that it was the cougar that had attacked the boy.
Another cougar sedated and released
It would be a young cougar who was still learning to hunt. Because the boy is small, he was considered suitable prey and became the victim. Cougar attacks are rare, according to regional media, not a single attack has been reported in this area in the past 20 years.
The officer found another cougar in the area. This animal was sedated and released after it was found to have nothing to do with the attack.