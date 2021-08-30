‘Girlfriend’ Cheats on Family at French Funeral and Steals Jewelery from Open Coffin | Abroad

Show up at a funeral uninvited, pretend you’re a good friend with crocodile tears, then quickly steal jewelry from the open casket when no one is looking. A town in northern France is captivated by an elderly woman who went to great lengths to achieve her ends last week.











The facts date back to last Tuesday. That day, relatives gathered at a funeral home in Liévin to say goodbye to their loved one. A woman they did not know came in some time later and introduced herself as a close friend of the deceased. The family took the woman at her word and left her alone for a while so that she could properly say goodbye to her friend.

A few minutes later, relatives returned to the room and saw that the so-called Girlfriend with the Northern Sun was gone. They were shocked when they saw that various jewelry and jewelry had been stolen from the coffin, including a necklace, ring and earrings from the deceased. The family immediately sounded the alarm to the police and began to search for the impostor themselves.

Officers quickly found a potential suspect in the immediate vicinity. She was a woman in her sixties who lived near the funeral home. They found the stolen jewelry and a pile of recent obituaries in her clothes.

These messages contained codes with which relatives and friends can still access rooms outside of funeral home hours. They also found a stolen wallet in the back pocket of a man who died at the same funeral home earlier today.

French police assume that the woman has carefully selected the thefts and her possible victims. She was immediately handcuffed. She is free again. She is free to wait for her trial, scheduled for April 2022. She risks a prison sentence. The stolen jewelry has since been returned to the family.

