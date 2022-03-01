Missing woman found after nine days in towed car | Car

A missing disabled woman was found in the US town of Kent when police investigated her mother’s towed Cadillac. The woman was hospitalized.

The woman was reported missing by her sister on Feb. 14, according to the Kent Police Department in Washington. An investigation revealed the woman was last seen with her 45-year-old mother on February 5. According to authorities, the mother parked her car at a gas station and drove away, leaving her daughter in the car (via FoxNews†

Winter conditions

As the car had apparently been abandoned, service station personnel contacted a towing company to have it removed. Unfortunately for the woman, no one noticed she was in the back of the car. She spent nine days alone in the Cadillac CTS on the site of the towing company, in winter conditions. The woman was rescued after officers contacted the towing company and asked them to check the vehicle.

“Under a Pile of Clothes”

According to the towing company, the towed cars are always checked. In this case, the tow truck driver would have looked out the windows and seen no one inside. He added that the woman “was lying in the back seat, under a pile of clothes”.

It is unclear what action will be taken against the woman’s mother.





