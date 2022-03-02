Cardinal Cologne, who has been criticized for his abusive approach, offers the pope’s resignation

The Archbishop of Cologne Rainer Woelki proposed to Pope Francis his departure. Woelki had just returned from a period of “spiritual reflection” on the scandal that has haunted him for years.

Rainer Maria Woelki (65) has been heavily criticized for his handling of abuse scandals within the archdiocese. Since the 1970s, more than 200 people in the Church have been accused of sexual abuse, resulting in at least 300 victims.

A report on this arrested the Archbishop in 2020. A second investigation was made public a year later. In it, pastors and a number of direct colleagues of the Archbishop were accused of gross negligence. It is said that Woelki himself made no demonstrable errors.

Opponent of reforms

Yet he continued to be criticized for his poor communication and conservative attitude. Woelki is a fierce opponent of proposed reforms within the Roman Catholic Church.

Last September, the cardinal announced a period of reflection. He would retire until the start of Lent this year. Pope Francis recently ordered him to return to work, but this was met with strong resistance within the church community in Cologne. The archiepiscopal council, among others, spoke out against his return.

Now Woelki announces that he wants to leave. Only the pope can decide. The Vatican says it will make a decision on the archbishop’s future in the foreseeable future. Until then, he must remain in office.