Mike Tyson confirms Jake Paul boxing match is an exhibition but insists itll be an actual fight

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is making headlines once again as he gears up to step back into the ring for an exhibition match against YouTube personality turned boxer, Jake Paul. The much-anticipated showdown is set to take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the event being livestreamed on Netflix.

Despite labeling the fight as an exhibition, Tyson has made it clear that it will not be a typical friendly match and will be a real fight. Promoters, however, have not provided any details to the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation, leaving fans speculating about the event.

This won’t be Paul’s first exhibition match, as his older brother, Logan Paul, previously faced boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2021. The fight ended without a winner being declared but garnered significant attention within the boxing community.

Tyson has been open about his nerves leading up to the fight, admitting to feeling scared to face the 27-year-old Paul. However, he also expressed admiration for Paul’s dedication to establishing himself as a legitimate boxer.

Known for his antics, Jake Paul has been hyping up the match with a newly acquired face tattoo and references to Tyson’s infamous ear-biting incident. Paul has been working hard to prove himself in the boxing world, with Tyson posing a unique challenge compared to his previous opponents.

The fight between Tyson and Paul is highly anticipated, with fans eagerly awaiting the outcome of what promises to be an exciting match. Only time will tell if the event actually takes place as scheduled and if it lives up to the hype surrounding it.