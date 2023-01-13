members of the security services complicit in the assault

The military police in Brazil are responsible for internal security and are part of the armed forces. The military police are directed from the Brazilian states and, in the case of the capital Brasilia, from the Federal District. Also, there are other police forces in Brazil, such as traffic police, railway police, and detectives.

Within the military police and the army in general, there is a lot of sympathy for Bolsonaro, who himself served in the army in the 1970s and 1980s, during the military dictatorship.