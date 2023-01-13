members of the security services complicit in the assault
ONS News•
Members of the Brazilian security services are complicit in the storming of government buildings last weekend in Brasilia. So says Brazilian President Lula, who has announced that he will remove all fanatical supporters of his predecessor Bolsonaro from the security services.
“There are a lot of accomplices within the military police, within the armed forces,” Lula said. “I am satisfied that the palace gate was opened to let the protesters in as I saw no damage to the gate.”
On Sunday, thousands of radicals rushed Bolsonarists parliament, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace in the capital and caused great destruction there. They expressed their dissatisfaction with Lula’s swearing in as president. Eventually the crowd was dispersed with tear gas by riot police.
A day later, the question arose as to how this could have happened and why the military police had not acted stronger. Footage shows law enforcement did little to arrest the protesters. Some chatted or had their picture taken with protesters.
It will be difficult to identify fanatical Bolsonaro supporters among members of the security services, Lula officials said. But an investigation is already underway into what exactly happened that day, to find out who authorized the raid.
Shortly after the storm, the governor of the Federal District, an ally of Bolsonaro, was already suspended. The district security chief, who served as justice minister under Bolsonaro, was also fired immediately. Hundreds of protesters were arrested.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”