Fire in the Brussels squat where hundreds of migrants live

Brussels fire brigade

ONS News• today, 15:51

In Brussels, a fire raged in a building where hundreds of asylum seekers and refugees have illegally taken refuge. The fire was quickly brought under control and several people were slightly injured.

Hundreds of migrants have been living for several months in the former Belgian tax office in the Brussels municipality of Schaerbeek, often in appalling conditions. According to the Red Cross, there are around 900, while 144 are registered as asylum seekers, reports the Flemish broadcaster VRT.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building. How this could happen is not yet clear. Arson has not yet been ruled out.

Smoke development

According to the firefighters, the fire caused a significant release of smoke inside and outside the building. Several residents on other floors reportedly refused to leave the building.

At the end of September, the vacant building is squatted. In the weeks that followed, it attracted more and more asylum seekers and refugees. Many of them come from Burundi and Afghanistan. They are housed in groups in the building.

Belgian State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Nicole de Moor writes on Twitter that she is very concerned about the situation.

Hygiene in the building leaves a lot to be desired. Many toilets are clogged and some shower rooms are completely flooded.