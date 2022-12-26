Melissa (45) is hardly welcome anywhere because her face is full of tattoos | Abroad

Like buying a loaf of bread… Melissa Sloan (45) gets a new tattoo about three times a week, including on her face. The other side of the coin is that the British woman is hardly welcome anywhere because she looks too scary.

For example, she was only allowed to watch her daughter’s play outside, through a window in her classroom. She finally refused this proposal because it was too humiliating.

Necessary curses on the street

Sloan estimates that around eight hundred tattoos now “adorn” his body. She finds it unfortunate that she is treated differently because of this. “If the school organizes something – a Christmas party for example – I am not invited. My partner Luke always has to go alone. I’m pretty jealous of that, but I have no other choice. I know what parents and teachers there think of me.

On the street, Sloan hears the necessary curses. Finding a job became impossible, and even cafe owners made it clear that his presence was unwanted. “They all think it’s offensive, but I don’t care anymore.”

However, the woman from Powys (Wales) will now take a short tattoo break. “I’m going to spend time with the family. My kids come first now, I don’t want to be selfish. But as soon as the holidays are over, my boyfriend can get a tattoo again. I can’t wait,” Sloan concludes.