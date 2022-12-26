UN urges Taliban to reverse restrictions on women’s rights | Abroad

The United Nations and the Taliban discussed the latest restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan on Monday. Since Saturday, the government has banned non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from employing female employees. The UN wants the Taliban to reverse this policy change.

Deputy Head of the UN Mission in Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov met with Afghan Finance Minister Mohammad Hanif. “Millions of Afghans are in need of humanitarian assistance, so it is essential that these restrictions are lifted,” Alakbarov said.

A day earlier, some major foreign aid organizations had already announced that they would cease their work in Afghanistan. According to them, it is impossible to help the Afghan people – and in particular the Afghan women – without the help of women.

NGOs are risking their work permits if they continue to use women. According to the Taliban, “numerous complaints” have been received about female employees not following the strict interpretation of the Islamic dress code.

The UN is not on the NGO list. However, the organization often contracts with NGOs registered in Afghanistan to carry out humanitarian work.

Since the return to power of the Taliban last August, girls and women are losing more and more rights. It also provokes criticism in Islamic countries like Turkey, Iran and Pakistan.

