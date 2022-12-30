The Public Ministry of Suriname (OM) will take action against the high concentration of mercury vapors over Paramaribo-North as part of the fight against environmental crime.

Research conducted by NIMOS has established that a high concentration of mercury vapor is present above Paramaribo-Nord. It also appears that the permits of gold buying companies are not subject to any environmental conditions.

As a result, we are now faced with the high concentration of mercury vapor over Paramaribo North. Only a few companies take the environmental aspect into account and have taken the necessary measures.

High levels of mercury vapor can ultimately have far-reaching consequences for the environment and human health, leading to kidney failure and unhealthy births.

The Suriname Public Prosecutor’s Office will join forces with all actors who can contribute to containing this form of environmental crime. Soon there will be a table with these actors.



