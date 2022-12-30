Space company Musk asked NASA to save astronauts from the ISS | Technology

NASA has reported whether Elons Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX can save astronauts from the International Space Station, the news agency reports. Reuters . The Russian Soyuz capsule with which the crew would return could no longer be usable due to a leak.

NASA has asked SpaceX if it is possible to deploy the Dragon Crew capsule to recover the crew, confirms a spokesperson for the American space agency. Reuters. NASA stresses that the rescue of the ISS crew is not yet on the agenda.

On December 15, the Soyuz capsule was damaged when Russian cosmonauts wanted to go on a spacewalk. The spacecraft is believed to have been hit by a tiny space rock or possibly even a piece of space junk. This caused a leak in the space shuttle’s cooling system.

The coolant leaked due to the leak. The Soyuz capsule can probably no longer be used. Three ISS crew members, two Russians and one American, were expected to return to Earth aboard the spacecraft early next year.

A NASA spokesperson said no decision has yet been made on how the astronauts will return to Earth. NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos are investigating the possibilities.

