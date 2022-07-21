Lady forgets to declare a sandwich at customs and is fined: “The most expensive sandwich ever” | Abroad

The story has not gone unnoticed. It caught the attention of media around the world. Eventually, Subway got wind of her story as well. The company gave him gift cards and sent stuff. Her family now calls her the “metro girl,” Lee told The Washington Post. She calls her sandwich “the most expensive sandwich ever.”

The story began with a starving Lee as she and her partner traveled almost 13,000 kilometers from Greece via Singapore to Australia. And that made her “extremely hungry”. She went to the subway for a sandwich, which she could take on the plane, she was told.

Once in Australia, she had completely forgotten that she still had her half-eaten sandwich in her bag, along with some chocolate. This meant that she had filled in the wrong crosses on the customs form. Breaking Australia’s strict rules can result in prosecution, cancellation of your visa or, in Read’s case, a fine.

Viral

She posted a video on TikTok “so others don’t make the same mistake.” It went viral. As of Wednesday, it had already been viewed more than 1.3 million times. “My friends and family sent me newspaper articles about me, as I sat there saying, yeah, I’m doing the rounds on the internet because I’m an idiot,” she laughs.

The Domino’s Pizza TikTok account tagged Subway in their video. Soon, an employee from the sandwich shop approached her. She couldn’t pay her fine, but she wanted to help, that was the message. He won him Subway gift cards worth 1812 euros, as well as a box of branded items.

The incident didn’t hurt Lee. A month ago, she decided to quit her job to pursue a career in social media. “I made a stupid mistake, but I was like, ‘You know what? This will be the time when I continue what I’m doing.’ Her new followers are now worth more to her than the fine cost her.