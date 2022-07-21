Drama on a US Army base after a lightning strike: one soldier dies, nine injured | Abroad

A soldier was killed by lightning at a military base in the US state of Georgia. Nine other soldiers were injured and taken to hospital.

The fatal incident happened yesterday afternoon during a training session at the Fort Gordon military base near the town of Augusta. At that time, violent storms swept through the region.

Firefighters and an ambulance rushed to the scene after the lightning strike and administered first aid. For one of the victims, this help came too late.

“It is with heavy hearts that we can confirm that one of the soldiers injured in the lightning has died from his injuries,” a spokesman for the military base told US media.

The condition of the injured is not known. It is not yet known if the lightning directly struck all the victims.